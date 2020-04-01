UTPB engineers using 3D printing to make equipment for healthcare workers

UTPB is working with several groups in West Texas to make sure local healthcare workers get the equipment they need as they deal with the coronavirus.

UTPB, Texas Tech University, Odessa College, the UTPB Art Department, The Ellen Noel Art Museum, Midland College, Museum of the Southwest, and other West Texas businesses have come together to create “West Texas 3D COVID-19 Relief Consortium.”

Each of the groups are either donating 3D printers or are helping to design and produce face shields and splitters that are used for ventilators.

“We have to do what we can to help our healthcare workers protect themselves and save lives. We recently engineered a splitter for a ventilator at Ward County Hospital. The splitter will allow medical staff to provide air to four patients at one time instead of just one. If we have the technology to help, we’ll do it,” said George Nnanna, UT Permian Basin Dean of the College of Engineering.

So far the Consortium has the materials to make 350 face shields. More than 30 have been made and distributed so far.

Local pilots are helping with the effort by flying this equipment to cities including Monahans, Pecos and Lubbock.

One of the pilots is Mark Merritt, a local businessman and member of the UTPB Engineering Advisory Board. Merritt and other members of the West Texas Aviators club are volunteering their time for this effort.

“We are committed to serving this community. Now more than ever it’s critical for each of us to use our unique skills and talents to help others. Our Engineering faculty responded by doing what they do best – innovating. This is an amazing testament to ingenuity of West Texans and determination to be a part of the solution.”

The engineers are now working on a prototype mask similar to the N-95.