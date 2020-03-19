UTPB employee tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19

UTPB has announced that one of their employees has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

According to UTPB, the employee is from Crane. It is not clear at this time whether this is the same person who Crane County announced had a confirmed case of coronavirus.

CBS7 is working to find out if this is the same case.

The following comes from UTPB:

This afternoon The University of Texas Permian Basin was made aware that one of our employees who works at the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at the CEED Building tested positive for COVID-19. The employee has confirmed he is from Crane.

UT Permian Basin can also confirm that the employee has not been at work since March 13 and to our knowledge he was only on the CEED campus – not on any of the other University campuses. There are less than 10 employees who work in the CEED building.

State health officials are contacting people who need to take precautionary steps.

Per the Governor’s order, starting tomorrow (Friday, March 20) all UTPB employees will begin telecommuting. The University will still be serving students, faculty, staff, and the community.