UTPB Football: Chris Hoad Leaving a Legacy

Over the course of senior linebacker Chris Hoad's five-year tenure at UTPB, he's made a name for himself as one of the most consistent tacklers to play linebacker across all levels of college football.

Hoad has over 500 career tackles and his 143 tackles this season is more than the Division I leader in tackles which is California-Berkeley linebacker Evan Weaver, who has recorded 137 total tackles according to NCAA.com.

Chris Hoad is a humble, hard-working young man who has not only helped make a name for himself through football, but he's help build the UTPB football program from nothing, and left his own legacy along the way.