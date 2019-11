The UTPB men's basketball team defeated the McMurry War Hawks 101-88 on Tuesday night to improve to 6-2 on the season.

Pat Dembley led the Falcons in scoring with 31 points, 12 assists, and five steals.

Next up for UTPB is a matchup against Dallas Christian on Dec. 3 in Midland at 11 a.m for the Education Game.