UT report models COVID-19 pandemic in Odessa and Midland

University of Texas at Austin researchers released a new report modeling the COVID-19 pandemic and showing the power of social distancing to slow and decrease the spread, including specific graphs for Midland and Odessa.

The report is entitled "COVID-19 Healthcare Demand Projections: 22 Texas Cities."

The charts within the report forecast different case numbers, hospitalization rates, and more depending on the extent of social distancing.

According to the report, without any social distancing, the case count for Odessa and Midland would peak at around 30,000 for each city in late June or early July.

The report illustrates, if 50 percent of families practice genuine social distancing, the total case count for each city would decrease by more than half.

To read the full report, click here.