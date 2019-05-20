UTPB looking to partner with IDEA Public Schools, replacing STEM Academy

UT Permian Basin STEM Academy parents have been holding in their anger over the weekend, after getting an email on Friday letting them know that the university is proposing a switch to IDEA Public Schools - a Texas charter school non-profit.

"You made a decision without taking any of our concerns into account," said one parent.

During a press conference on Monday morning, UTPB and local education leaders' explanation for the switch focused on "sustainability" - which is the word UTPB President Sandra Woodley used over and over again.

She said right now students are going to class in portable buildings and don't have all the extracurricular activities that a normal school offers, because the university doesn't have the ability to fund them - but that IDEA could help improve and finance those things.

"I care about your children. It is my goal to make sure that the student's have everything the need to be successful in this life," Woodley said.

Although, when the parents got the chance to speak up, the meeting got heated.

STEM mothers and fathers voiced worry that their child will not be guaranteed a spot in the IDEA program, and their highly credible teachers wouldn't be guaranteed employment either.

"They've succeeded. The STEM testing is above the local area because of these teachers, and they're not guaranteed a spot? Crazy," said Jake Waktins, a STEM parent.

They are also deeply concerned that the curriculum will be much different than what is working for their STEM children right now.

"We've got a spot for our child, in the school's she's at right now - and it's awesome, it's perfect for what we need," said Teresa Couch, another STEM parent. "What she needs to grow, because she wants to be a pediatrician."

Woodley said that a partnership with IDEA isn't official yet. The board has to vote and approve it first.

If approved, she added, the new program wouldn't be implemented until Fall 2021.

"I feel she has given up on our school and doesn't want to try and be unique. Our school is unique," Couch said.

"STEM is very successful. [UTPB] does not need to change that," Watkins said.

UTPB will be holding townhall meetings for STEM teachers and parents throughout the summer.

President Woodley said she and an IDEA representative will also be available to have one-on-one meetings with parents who want specific questions answered.