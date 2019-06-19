US tourist dies in Dominican Republic

Another american tourist was confirmed dead in the Dominican Republic late Monday, according to U.S. State Department officials.

New Jersey resident Joseph Allen, 55, died on June 13 at the Hotel Terra Linda in Sosua, Dominican Republic, according to his sister Jaimie Reed, who spoke to CNN on the telephone. (Source: Family photo/CNN)

Since last year at least nine Americans have been known to die in the Dominican Republic.

Allen’s family said he was a regular at La Tierra Linda Resort which is in the northern part of the Dominican Republic so much so that staff welcomed him by name.

On June 13, the hotel staff that found him dead.

The preliminary autopsy report from the state agency called Cestur indicates that Allen suffered from cardiac arrest. His body did not show internal or external signs of violence.

According to the Dominican Republic and American authorities, the various tourist death cases are not connected.

The U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory in April, but that advisory was related to crime.

According to Cestur, the state agency that tracks the deaths of all tourists in the Dominican Republic, the leading cause of death for tourists in this country is natural causes.

