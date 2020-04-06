US rig count drops by 64 from previous week; Texas dropped 30

The U.S. rig count is down 64 rigs from the previous week to 664, with oil rigs down 62 to 562, gas rigs down two at 100, and miscellaneous rigs unchanged at two, according to current numbers from Baker Hughes.

Year on year, the U.S. rig count is down 361 rigs from last year's 1,025, with oil rigs down 269, gas rigs down 94, and miscellaneous rigs up two to two.

The U.S. Offshore Rig Count is unchanged at 18 and down four year-over-year, according to Baker Hughes.

Meanwhile, in Canada the rig count dropped 13 rigs from the previous week to 41, with oil rigs down nine to nine and gas rigs down four to 32. The region is down 27 rigs from last year's 68, with oil rigs down 13 and gas rigs down 14.

Texas dropped 30 rigs last week.