US and Mexico to curb border travel to control coronavirus

Mexico and the U.S. are planning to sharply limit travel over their busy shared border as they try to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard says his government and the Trump administration have agreed to a plan that would prohibit recreational and tourist travel.

It's similar to the restrictions put in place earlier this week along the U.S. and Canadian border.

There would be no ban on people traveling for work or other essential activities and there would be no halt to commercial traffic.

It was not immediately clear when the restrictions would take effect.

An announcement from the White House outlining the plan was expected Friday.