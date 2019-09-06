U.S. Senator Cornyn visits Odessa and leaves tribute at victims' memorial

U.S Senator John Cornyn was in West Texas just a few weeks ago for a visit, but he returned back on Friday to meet with local officials, first responders and victims of Saturday's mass shooting.

First, the senator visited the growing memorial on Sam Houston and 2nd Street for the seven victims that were lost.

He left a flag from the Capitol and a note as a tribute. It stated, "to all of those grieving loss of life or recovery.... we will always be with you... #WESTTEXASSTRONG."

Also on Friday morning, the Odessa Chamber of Commerce accepted a check of $55,000 from the Hindu Association of West Texas.

All of the money will go toward the Odessa Community Foundation victims fund.

Blue Cross Blue Shield Texas also donated $25,000 to the fund.

