U.S. Postal Service unveils Big Bend stamp

One of the most iconic locations in West Texas is being recognized by the post office.

The U.S. Postal Service announced that Big Bend would be featured on one of its two newest stamps.

Big Bend and the Grand Island Ice Caves will be featured stamps used for Priority Mail.

"With this Priority Mail stamp, the Postal Service celebrates the beauty of the Big Bend region in West Texas, where river, mountain and desert ecosystems coexist in its vast expanses. The stamp art depicts the Rio Grande flowing between the sheer limestone cliffs of Santa Elena Canyon in Big Bend National Park. Art director Greg Breeding designed the stamp with original art by Dan Cosgrove," stated the postal service in their release.

The stamps will be released on Saturday, January 18, 2020.