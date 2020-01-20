U.S. Postal Service releases Big Bend stamp

One of the most iconic locations in West Texas is now recognized by the post office.

(Image courtesy of the U.S. Postal Service)

The U.S. Postal Service released its new Big Bend Priority Mail stamp over the weekend.

The stamp celebrates the beauty of the Big Bend region in West Texas, where river, mountain and desert ecosystems coexist.

The art on the stamp depicts the Rio Grande River flowing between canyon cliffs.

If you would like to get your hand on these new stamps, you can buy them on the U.S. Postal Service website, or you can pick them up at your local post office.