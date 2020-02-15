US Embassy: Americans aboard quarantined ship to fly home

The U.S. Embassy in Japan says Americans aboard a quarantined ship will be flown back home on a chartered flight Sunday.

About 380 Americans are aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has docked at Yokohama, a port city southwest of Tokyo.

So far, 218 people from the ship have tested positive for a new virus.

The embassy says the aircraft will arrive in Japan late Sunday, and people will be flown to Travis Air Force Base in California, with some passengers continuing to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.

After arriving in the U.S., all will need to go through another two weeks of quarantine.

