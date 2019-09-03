U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers rescue children from suspected kidnapper

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Presidio Port of Entry on Thursday apprehended a woman accused of kidnapping three young children.

According to U.S. CBP, 21-year-old Destiny Renee Tinoco, also known as Destiny Galvan, was crossing over from Mexico into the United States.

An inspection revealed that Destiny was wanted in Harlingen, Texas on three counts of kidnapping. Destiny was traveling with her three children, a four-year-old girl and two one-year-old boys.

CBP officers then took Destiny into custody and turned her over to law enforcement in Presidio. CPS officials now have custody of the children.

“Homeland security is our primary mission however the good work of our vigilant CBP officers will often uncover other criminal acts, said acting CBP Presidio Port Director Alejandro Leos.. “We are members of the community and we have a stake in keeping our nation safe.”