U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services suspends all in-person services amid outbreak

(CNN) - The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is being impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The agency says it is suspending all in-person services, including interviews and naturalization ceremonies.

This is expected to last until at least April 1.

USCIS is responsible for administering green cards and naturalization ceremonies, as well as citizenship, asylum and refugee processing.

They reported a notice will be sent out to applicants and petitioners with scheduled appointments affected by the suspension. The agency also reported they will reschedule asylum interviews and Application Support Center appointments once they are fully functional again.

Employees will continue to work on services that do not require face-to-face contact with the public.

This move puts all field offices on the same page as some were already closed and some remained open while others had reduced in-person interviews.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review announced that it will close 10 additional immigration courts, spread out across the country, until April 10. A list of the courts’ operational statuses can be found on the office’s website.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.