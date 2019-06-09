UPTON COUNTY: Four suspects charged with delivery of meth in a school zone

Four people were arrested on multiple charges, including delivery of meth in a school zone, according to a Facebook post by the Upton County Sheriff's office this weekend.

On Friday, deputies executed a search warrant on the 1100 block of South Kaufman and found meth, counterfeit bills, scales, baggies and a firearm.

Marissa Chambers, Anna Garcia, Zeke Dehoyos and Nickolas Nava were all arrested.

Subjects were charged with manufacture and delivery of methamphetamines in a school zone, forgery, possession of drug paraphernalia.