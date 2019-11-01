UPDATE: West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department theft cases move forward

A former West Odessa Volunteer Fire Chief is sentenced to probation after he was accused of stealing from the department, while another former department chief is waiting on trial for other charges.

Last year, Jimmy Ellis and his wife were both arrested and then charged for Theft of Property over $150,000. Now, the case is finally closed.

According to the Andrews County District Attorney, who prosecuted the case, former West Odessa Volunteer Fire Chief Jimmy Ellis pled not guilty initially, but ended up taking a plea deal where he accepted responsibility for both he and his wife's charges - so hers could be dismissed.

The DA said Ellis was sentenced to 10 years probation with community service of 600 hours. Plus, he is having to pay $60,000 in restitution.

The former chief has already paid a third of it and has the next 10 years under deferred adjudication to pay the rest of it back to the department.

The DA said this is the resolution they hoped for.

The DA, Tim Mason, said over the phone, "it was no good to have him go to jail or prison." They wanted to get money back to the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department "right now."

Although, the troubles for the WOVFD are not done, another trial of a former leader is around the corner.

Back in August, the Texas Rangers opened up an investigation into a separate alleged misappropriation of funds by following Chief Sean Dixon.

Dixon, who is no longer with the department, was also arrested and charged shortly after Ellis for Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence related to the Rangers' investigation.

According to a Texas Rangers spokesperson, Dixon was arrested again in March after a Grand Jury indicted him for Theft of Property over $150,000.

Although, the Ector County Court Records online state that the theft charge has been reduced.

The DA said Dixon was scheduled to go to trial next week, but it's being rescheduled because Andrews County is in the middle of another big case.

So far, Attorney Mason explained, there have been no plea negotiations with the defense.

We will of course continue to follow Dixon's case when it does come up on the docket. Stay with CBS7 News and CBS7.com for the latest.

