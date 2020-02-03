Local teams facing new opponents following IUL realignment

High school coaches from all over west Texas gathered at Region 18 Education Service Center to learn their destiny in realignment and fill in empty spaces in their season schedules for the upcoming year.

Here are the new district alignments:

District 2-6A

Lee

Midland

Permian

Odessa

Frenship

Abilene --- new addition

San Angelo Central --- new addition

District 2-4A D-1

Andrews

Big Spring

Fort Stockton --- new addition

San Angelo

District 1-4A D-2

Greenwood

Monahans

Pecos

Sweetwater

Snyder

District 1-3A D-1

Kermit

Denver City

Brownfield

Shallowater --- new addition

Slaton --- new addition

District 1-3A D-2

Alpine

Anthony

Crane

Tornillo -- new addition

Odessa Compass Academy -- new addition

District 4-3A D-2

Coahoma

Reagan County --- new addition

Abernathy

Idalou

Lubbock Roosevelt

Stanton

District 3-2A D-1

Anson --- new addition

Colorado City --- new addition

Forsan

Haskell --- new addition

Hawley

Stamford

District 1-2A

Wink

McCamey

Iraan

Plains --- new addition

Seagraves --- new addition

District 5-1A D-1 (six-man)

Fort Davis

Imperial Buena Vista --- new addition

Marfa

Van Horn --- new addition

District 6-1A D-1 (six-man)

Garden City --- new addition

Lenorah Grady

Rankin --- new addition

TLC - Midland --- new addition

District 4-1A D-2

Ackerly Sands --- new addition

Lamesa Klondike --- new addition

Loop

Welch Dawson

Wilson

District 5-1A D-2

Balmorhea --- new addition

Dell City

Grandfalls-Royalty

Sanderson

Sierra Blanca

Valentine --- new addition