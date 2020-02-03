Local teams facing new opponents following IUL realignment

MIDLAND, Tx. (KOSA) - High school coaches from all over west Texas gathered at Region 18 Education Service Center to learn their destiny in realignment and fill in empty spaces in their season schedules for the upcoming year.

Here are the new district alignments:

District 2-6A
Lee
Midland
Permian
Odessa
Frenship
Abilene --- new addition
San Angelo Central --- new addition

District 2-4A D-1
Andrews
Big Spring
Fort Stockton --- new addition
San Angelo

District 1-4A D-2
Greenwood
Monahans
Pecos
Sweetwater
Snyder

District 1-3A D-1
Kermit
Denver City
Brownfield
Shallowater --- new addition
Slaton --- new addition

District 1-3A D-2
Alpine
Anthony
Crane
Tornillo -- new addition
Odessa Compass Academy -- new addition

District 4-3A D-2
Coahoma
Reagan County --- new addition
Abernathy
Idalou
Lubbock Roosevelt
Stanton

District 3-2A D-1
Anson --- new addition
Colorado City --- new addition
Forsan
Haskell --- new addition
Hawley
Stamford

District 1-2A
Wink
McCamey
Iraan
Plains --- new addition
Seagraves --- new addition

District 5-1A D-1 (six-man)
Fort Davis
Imperial Buena Vista --- new addition
Marfa
Van Horn --- new addition

District 6-1A D-1 (six-man)
Garden City --- new addition
Lenorah Grady
Rankin --- new addition
TLC - Midland --- new addition

District 4-1A D-2
Ackerly Sands --- new addition
Lamesa Klondike --- new addition
Loop
Welch Dawson
Wilson

District 5-1A D-2
Balmorhea --- new addition
Dell City
Grandfalls-Royalty
Sanderson
Sierra Blanca
Valentine --- new addition

 