Local teams facing new opponents following IUL realignment

MIDLAND, Tx. (KOSA) - High school coaches from all over west Texas gathered at Region 18 Education Service Center to learn their destiny in realignment and fill in empty spaces in their season schedules for the upcoming year.
Here are the new district alignments:
District 2-6A
Lee
Midland
Permian
Odessa
Frenship
Abilene --- new addition
San Angelo Central --- new addition
District 2-4A D-1
Andrews
Big Spring
Fort Stockton --- new addition
San Angelo
District 1-4A D-2
Greenwood
Monahans
Pecos
Sweetwater
Snyder
District 1-3A D-1
Kermit
Denver City
Brownfield
Shallowater --- new addition
Slaton --- new addition
District 1-3A D-2
Alpine
Anthony
Crane
Tornillo -- new addition
Odessa Compass Academy -- new addition
District 4-3A D-2
Coahoma
Reagan County --- new addition
Abernathy
Idalou
Lubbock Roosevelt
Stanton
District 3-2A D-1
Anson --- new addition
Colorado City --- new addition
Forsan
Haskell --- new addition
Hawley
Stamford
District 1-2A
Wink
McCamey
Iraan
Plains --- new addition
Seagraves --- new addition
District 5-1A D-1 (six-man)
Fort Davis
Imperial Buena Vista --- new addition
Marfa
Van Horn --- new addition
District 6-1A D-1 (six-man)
Garden City --- new addition
Lenorah Grady
Rankin --- new addition
TLC - Midland --- new addition
District 4-1A D-2
Ackerly Sands --- new addition
Lamesa Klondike --- new addition
Loop
Welch Dawson
Wilson
District 5-1A D-2
Balmorhea --- new addition
Dell City
Grandfalls-Royalty
Sanderson
Sierra Blanca
Valentine --- new addition