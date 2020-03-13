UIL contests suspended due to COVID-19

The University Interscholastic League officially suspended all events due to the Coronavirus outbreak to insure the health and safety of the students, coaches, and staff members.

Starting March 16, all UIL competitions are suspended through March 29.

Rehearsals and practices may be held at the discretion of the local school district.

“We are urging our member schools and their communities to stay vigilant and take every possible precaution to remain safe and healthy,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. “We understand there is a lot of uncertainty during this unprecedented time. Please know UIL leadership is working diligently to adjust to this rapidly evolving situation and will share updates as soon as possible.”

The UIL plans to follow the direction of state and local officials as they continue to monitor and evaluate this situation.

For more updates, check the UIL website and social media accounts.