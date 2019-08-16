Tyson recalling nearly 40,000 lbs. of chicken patties due to foreign matter contamination

It’s time to check your freezer again, but this time the risk posed is even higher than normal.

Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling approximately 39,078 pounds of Weaver brand frozen chicken patty product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a Class I recall, which means this is “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

The frozen, fully cooked chicken items were produced on Jan. 31, 2019.

The following products are subject to recall:

26-oz. resealable plastic bags containing “Weaver CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” with a best if used by date of “Jan312020” and lot code 0319PBF0617, 0319PBF0618, 0319PBF0619, 0319PBF0620, 0319PBF0621, 0319PBF0622, 0319PBF0623, or 0319PBF0600 represented on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-13456” printed on the back of the resealable plastic bag. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the recalling firm notified FSIS of consumer complaints.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day.

The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day online.

