TxDot urges drivers to 'look twice' for motorcycles on West Texas roadways

As spring weather draws more motorcycles onto the roadways, the risk of fatal accidents increases.

TxDot launched its 'Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles' campaign in West Texas at the Midland Rockhounds game on Saturday night.

Kids and adults were able to play a simulation game that teaches them what you'd see if a motorcycle was nearby their vehicle.

A local motorcyclist, Austin Pressy, was at the safety awareness event and said he's tired of attending funerals of friends who ride.

"It's really hard. We do everything we can," Pressy said. "A majority of us wear our boots, we wear our riding gloves, our helmet and our riding jacket. That's the safest we can be that's in our control. What isn't in our control is what the guy riding in the lane next to me is doing."

"As motorists, we need to do everything we can to protect motorcyclists, because they don't have airbags. They don't have steal all around them. They are more exposed," said Gene Powell, a TxDot spokesperson.

Powell said the event was fun for many and teaches West Texans a very valuable lesson all at the same time.

According to TxDot, 417 riders were killed on Texas roadways in 2018 and almost 2,000 were seriously injured in motorcycle crashes.