TxDOT unveils virtual reality program to showcase dangers of distracted driving

TxDOT says that nearly 20-percent of all crashes are caused by distracted driving, but the agency is hoping to change those numbers with technology.

On Tuesday TxDOT unveiled a virtual reality program allowing the public to see how distracted driving affects their reaction time.

The program, called It Can Wait, comes from a partnership with AT&T.

"We do have a higher crash rate than a lot of the state. Because we have so many people here and so many people are in a hurry. SO we bring these campaigns to spread awareness and hopefully make a difference," said Gene Powell, a public information officer for the Odessa District of TxDOT.