TxDOT to hold 2050 Transportation Plan meeting

TxDOT is looking ahead to 2050 and is asking for your input at a public meeting on Tuesday.

This will mark the second round of public meetings that aim to gather public input as TxDOT plans of the next 30 years.

TxDOT says the emphasis for the 2050 plan will be long-range goals for all forms of transportation.

The meeting is scheduled to be held from 5:30-7 p.m. at the UTPB CEED Building in Room 120.

If you are unable to attend the meeting you can fill out a survey on their website here.