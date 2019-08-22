TxDOT shares traffic alerts for the week of August 22

TxDOT has shared several traffic alerts for the week of Thursday, August 22.

The following comes from TxDOT:

ECTOR COUNTY: Crew will be working on westbound I-20 near FM 1936 on Thursday, Aug. 22. Lane closures and exit ramp closure for FM 1936 necessary for about half a day. Will also be on BI-20 in same general area. Watch for lane closures. Please slow down in work zone.

REEVES COUNTY: Crew will be patching I-10 westbound lanes on Thursday, Aug. 22, about 12 miles east of Balmorhea. Watch for lane closures. Please slow down in work zone.

ECTOR COUNTY: Crew will be working on northbound FM 1882 (West County Road) just north of BI-20 on Friday, Aug. 23. Please obey flaggers. Alternating lane closures will be necessary. Expect delays. Be patient.

WARD COUNTY: Crew will be working on FM 1450 just west of FM 1053 on Friday, Aug. 23. Please obey flaggers and follow pilot car safely.

WARD COUNTY: Crew will be working on I-20 bridge signs from Pyote to Ector County line area on Monday, Aug. 26. Watch for lane closures. Please slow down in work zone. Mobile operation will address several locations.