TxDOT shares traffic alerts for the week of August 19

TxDOT has shared two traffic alerts for the week of August 19.

The following comes from TxDOT:

WINKLER COUNTY: Crew will working on SH 302 just east of Kermit (mile markers 226-230) Wednesday through Friday (8/21-23). Work begins at 9 a.m. and ends by 4 p.m. each day. There will be lane closures and delays.

WARD COUNTY: A bridge strike has forced closure of the southbound shoulder of the FM 516 overpass that spans I-20. Please do not remove cones or drive on shoulder. Removal of cones may result in bridge closure. Shoulder will be closed until repairs can be made.