TxDOT prepares for icy roads as winter storm approaches Midland-Odessa

As winter storms approach Midland-Odessa, the Texas Department of Transportation is getting ready to help drivers handle the weather.

Their massive trucks are loaded up with brine, a saltwater compound that will be sprayed onto roads before the storm hits.

That way when ice forms it won’t bond to the roads as firmly, so crews can chip it away faster.

“But there’s still going to be ice out there in places,” TxDot Communications Officer Gene Powell said. “We can’t treat every road. We can’t be 100% perfect in the coverage of the road. So, even if you’re on the interstate and you know it’s been treated, you need to treat it as if it hasn’t been tested and slow down.”

A safe bet since a lot of roads won’t be treated at all.

TxDOT said they only have the manpower to blanket the highways and loops where we could see the most dangerous traffic.

Keep in mind this method isn’t foolproof.

“The other things that happens to us sometimes is well go out and put saltwater down with the brine and a rain will come,” Powell said. “Well, that just washes it all off and now we haven’t accomplished very much at all. So, if a rain comes before the snow and ice it’s really going to be dicey on what’s been treated and what’s not been treated.”

During the actual storm crews are going to lay down magnesium chloride and sand to break down the ice.

But, of course, there’s really only one thing that really keeps drivers safe.

You guessed it, the people behind the wheel.

“We’ll just have to see what happens,” he said. “Mother Nature always wins. We just have to see if we can keep the game close once in awhile.”

If you see those trucks pouring brine, you’ll want to keep your distance.

The compound is good for the roads, but it can cause rust on your car if you get too close and get sprayed.

