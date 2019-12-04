Two suspects arrested following Big Spring drug investigation

Big Spring police have arrested a man and woman in connection to a drug investigation.

Brady Baldwin III, 39, and Devasia Jenae Green, 30, have both been charged with the manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

According to the Big Spring Police Department, their Narcotics Division has been investigating the distribution of drugs in the 100 block of Lockhart.

On Tuesday afternoon a search warrant was executed at a home and police found two suspects, identified as Baldwin and Green, as well as two children ages two and under.

According to police, Baldwin and Green were found to be in possession of marijuana, crack cocaine and more than $1,000 in cash.

The two children have been placed with Child Protective Services. The suspects have been arrested and charged.