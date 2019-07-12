Two people die in head-on crash east of Stanton

Two men were killed when their vehicles collided along I-20 on Wednesday night.

The victims have been identified as Cody Lassiter, 25, of Waynesboro, Mississippi and Miguel Castillo-Gallegos, 24, of Palestine, Texas.

According to DPS, the crash happened along I-20 two miles east of Stanton just before midnight.

When their troopers arrived at the scene they found a crash involving a Chevrolet Tahoe and a GMC Denali. Both Lassiter and Gallegos passed away at the scene.

An investigation of the crash revealed that Lassiter was traveling east in the westbound lanes while Gallegos was traveling west.

DPS says that Lassiter crashed into Gallegos head-on.

It is unknown if Lassiter was wearing a seat belt.