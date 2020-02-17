Two people die in crash west of Pecos

Two people were killed and one person was hurt in a crash along I-20 on Saturday.

According to DPS, the victims have been identified as Xiaojun Zhou, 53, and Tiezan Wang, 54, of Rosemead California.

DPS troopers were called to a crash on I-20 nine miles west of Pecos at 12 p.m. on Saturday.

When the troopers arrived at the scene they found a crash involving a Honda Accord and an 18-wheeler.

The driver and passenger of the Accord, identified as Zhou and Wang, passed away at the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Accord was traveling east on I-20 while the 18-wheeler was traveling west.

According to DPS, the Accord hit a guardrail and crossed over the center median into the westbound lanes where it crashed into the 18-wheeler.

Everyone involved in the accident was wearing their seat belts at the time.