Two people die in Pecos County house fire, cause under investigation

Authorities are investigating a house fire that left two people dead and seriously injured one person in Pecos County, the Fort Stockton Pioneer reports.

The victims of the fire have been identified as John Seymore, 28, and Lanette Bliznak, 54, Pecos County Emergency Manager and Coordinator Jesse Dominguez tells the Pioneer. The identity of the third person who was hurt in the fire has not been released. They are being treated at University Medical Center in Lubbock.

Firefighters were called out to a fire in the 1900 block of East 50th Lane of FM 1053 at around 3:46 a.m. When they arrived at the scene they found a home that was fully engulfed.

The Pioneer reports that the State Fire Marshal's Office has been contacted to assist with the investigation of the fire. The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.