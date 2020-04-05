Two new coronavirus cases confirmed in Midland, total count at 26

Two new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Midland on Sunday, bringing the city's total to 26.

The following comes from the City of Midland:

The City of Midland Health Department is currently conducting their investigation on two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Midland County, bringing the overall case count to twenty-six.

The twenty-fifth confirmed case is a female in her 20s, who was tested by Midland Health. The female is self-isolating at home. The source of exposure is contact to known case.

The twenty-sixth confirmed case is a female in her 20s, who was tested by Midland Health. The female is self-isolating at home. The source of exposure undetermined.

The City of Midland Health Department will continue to monitor the individuals in accordance with the CDC.