Two new coronavirus cases confirmed in Ector County

The Ector County Health Department announced two new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

The following comes from the City of Odessa:

Ector County Health Department is reporting two new positive cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in Odessa, bring the total number of confirmed cases to three since the first case was announced Friday afternoon.

The Health Department was notified Sunday morning of two new confirmed cases, a husband and wife in their 60’s there is no word at this time on where the couple is believed to have contracted the virus, and the male is an inpatient at a local hospital in Odessa while the female is self-isolating at home.

Ector County health department is conducting epidemiological investigations and is working to quickly identify close contacts of the confirmed cases.