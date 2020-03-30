Two new cases of coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed in Ector County, total for county now at seven

The Ector County Health Department has announced two new confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19.

These two new cases bring the total number of cases for the county to seven.

According to a release, the first patient is a woman in her 30s. This case is believed to have been caused by community spread but health officials are continuing to investigate. The woman is now being evaluated by medical professionals.

The second patient is a man in his 40s who is believed to have contracted the virus while traveling. He is now under self-quarantine at home.

Officials will be discussing these two new cases at a news conference at 4 p.m. on Monday. You can watch that on CBS7, the CBS7 Facebook Page and on CBS7.com.