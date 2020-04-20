Two more residents at Midland Medical Lodge test positive for COVID-19

Two residents at the Midland Medical Lodge have tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the facility's total number of cases up to 14.

According to the City of Midland, one patient is a woman in her 80s who is now staying at the Midland Medical Lodge's isolation area

The second patient is a woman in her 70s who is being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital.

Residents, staff members and a nurse are among those who have tested positive for the virus at the facility.

One resident, a woman in her 90s, died from the virus on Friday.