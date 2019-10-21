Two men die in crash along State Highway 302

New details have been released on a crash in Loving County that claimed the lives of two men.

The victims have been identified as James Martin, 40, of Oro Valley, Arizona and James Smith, 43, of McLean, Texas.

According to DPS, their troopers were called to a crash on State Highway 302 four miles east of Mentone on the night of October 17.

When their troopers arrived at the scene they found a crash involving a Ford F-150 and two 18-wheelers.

The driver and passenger of the F-150, identified as Martin and Smith, passed away at the scene.

The other drivers involved in the accident were not hurt.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the F-150 was traveling east on SH 302 while both of the 18-wheelers were traveling west.

According to DPS, the F-150 entered the westbound lane and crashed into both of the 18-wheelers.