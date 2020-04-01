Two men charged with robbing Ector County liquor store

The Ector County Sheriff's Office has arrested two men who they say robbed a liquor store.

Joe Michael Ortiz, 17, and Patrick Shawn Elizondo, 18, have both been charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

According to the sheriff's office, their deputies were called to CC's Liquor on March 26 for a report of an armed robbery.

Deputies were told that two men robbed the store before leaving.

The suspects were eventually identified as Ortiz and Elizondo and both were charged and taken into custody.