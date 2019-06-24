FIRST ON CBS7: Two men charged in deadly Big Spring shooting

Big Spring police have made two arrests in connection to a deadly shooting that claimed a man's life last week.

Gabriel Garcia, 17, and Dillon Holmes, 19, have both been charged with murder.

According to the Big Spring Police Department, their Criminal Investigations Division was following several leads on the murder of Eric Pool when they identified the suspects as Garcia and Holmes.

Both Garcia and Holmes were arrested on Sunday.

Police say that their investigation is still ongoing at this time.

___

ORIGINAL STORY: The Big Spring Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Tuesday night.

According to Big Spring police, their officers were near the intersection of 15th and Settles around 8:30 p.m. when they heard screaming and crying.

Officers then spoke with a person who said that a man had been stabbed at a home in the 1400 block of Settles.

When officers arrived they found 21-year-old Eric Pool with gunshot wounds. Pool passed away at the scene.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.