Two men arrested in connection to Hobbs double murder

The Hobbs Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection to the deadly shooting of a man and woman on Monday.

Hector Madrid, 40, has been charged with two counts of murder. Alfonso Aldaco, 25, has been charged with two counts of accessory to murder.

On Monday night Hobbs police officers were called to the 1600 block of North Coleman for a welfare check. At the home, officers found that Rojelio Velasquez, 37, and Chrystal Moore, 40 had died and were believed to have been shot.

An investigation led police to believe that Madrid and Adaco went into the home to buy heroin. According to HPD, shortly after Madrid walked into the home shots were fired. Aldaco then reportedly drove Madrid away from the home.

Madrid was arrested on Wednesday night with help from the Lubbock Police Department's Special Crimes Unit, the Texas Anti-Gang Unit and the City of Lubbock's SWAT Team. Aldado turned himself in to Hobbs police.

No additional arrests are expected at this time.