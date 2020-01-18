Two men arrested in Kermit for shooting off high-caliber rifle

Updated: Sat 9:17 PM, Jan 18, 2020

KERMIT, Tx. (KOSA) -- Two men were arrested after they were found shooting off a high-caliber rifle in Kermit.

Early Saturday morning, officers overheard shots fired in the area of Jeffee Street and Hejupe Drive.

Winkler County Deputies found a home on the 700 block of Hejupe where two men were shooting off a high-caliber rifle in the backyard.

When law enforcement made contact, the men went into the home and barricaded themselves inside a bedroom.

Kermit officers and WCSO deputies were eventually able to get inside the home to arrest Raul Chavez and Sergio Almaraz for Deadly Conduct Discharging a Firearm and Resisting Arrest.

Investigators said about 19 shots were fired and numerous rounds of ammunition were found inside the house.

 