Two men arrested in connection to robbery investigation in Odessa

Odessa Police have made arrests in connection to robberies that recently occurred at three local businesses.

Timothy Burris has been charged with one count of robbery and two counts of aggravated robbery.

Burris is accused of robbing Saucedo Tamales Factory at gunpoint and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police say he did the same at two Subway locations.

Fedrick Calicutt is charged with one count of robbery.

According to the investigation, Burris was connected to all three robberies, and Calicutt was connected to the robbery on the Subway of County Road West.

Both men were taken to the Ector County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are anticipated.

