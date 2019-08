Two law enforcement patrol units crashed head-on in Odessa Monday night.

The crash happened near the intersection of Coronado and 15th Street directly in front of a home.

Details are still very limited, no word on what led up to this crash or if anyone was hurt.

There were several units on scene shortly before midnight on Monday, the Odessa Police Department, DPS, and Ector County Sheriff's Office were all there.

CBS7 will update this story as more information is released.