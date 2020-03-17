FIRST ON CBS7: Two in custody following chase and officer-involved shooting in Midland

Texas Rangers are investigating, per protocol, following an officer-involved shooting in Midland Tuesday night, according to Sergeant Oscar Villarreal with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Sgt. Villarreal said a vehicle chase ended at Garfield and Front Street in Midland Tuesday evening.

The chase ended with an officer-involved shooting and two suspects are in custody, according to DPS. Texas Rangers will investigate and charges will be filed.

During the chase, the suspects vehicle hit another vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital. The driver's condition is unknown, according to DPS.

No troopers were injured, according to DPS.