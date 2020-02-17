Two former Midland Police Dept. employees suing MPD for discrimination and harassment

Two former Midland Police Department employees are suing the city claiming the department fosters a culture of discrimination and harassment toward African-American workers.

One of the plaintiffs is Demetrius Lee, who was charged in 2018 with abuse of official capacity - for running a driver's license check. The lawsuit claims that was retaliation for speaking out about racism inside the department, according to the Midland Reporter-Telegram.

The other is Robb Wilson, who was a former parking enforcement officer. He claims in the suit that he didn't get a position as a police officer because of his race.

The suit was filed January 26th and names the city, Midland Police Chief Seth Herman and former Lt. Kyle Sullivan as defendants.