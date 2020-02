The U.S. Geological Survey says that two earthquakes were reported in West Texas just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the USGS, both earthquakes were recorded west of Mentone.

The first earthquake that happened at 7:22 a.m. had a magnitude of 3.2.

The second earthquake that happened minutes later at 7:28 a.m. had a magnitude of 3.9.

You can view the USGS map here.