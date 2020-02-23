Two different shootings in one weekend

According to the Midland Police Department, two different shootings occurred on two separate days in Northwest Midland.

MPD is currently investigating what exactly happened at both Santa Fe and Northridge Apartment.

MPD is currently investigating what exactly happened at both Santa Fe and Northridge Apartment.

The department said a 15-year-old boy was shot by a suspect who is also underage.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning at the Northridge Apartments on the 3400 Block of North Midland Drive.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

CBS7 News spoke with some residents at the apartment complex and they tell us people usually stick to themselves and they were surprised to hear someone so young was shot.

MPD does have this suspect in custody.

But on Saturday morning there was another shooting in Northwest Midland, this shooting happened at a different apartment complex nearby.

MPD still needs the community’s help in looking for a man after a person was shot at the Santa Fe Apartments on West Loop 250.

Officers are describing the shooting suspect as a slender, black man around 6 feet tall.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, a zip-up hoodie and a blue bandanna covering his face.

The suspect was last seen driving away in a newer model, blue Chevy Impala.

MPD said the victim and a witness were getting out their vehicle at the complex when the shooter walked towards them firing multiple rounds.

The victim was hit with a bullet and taken to a local hospital where their condition is unknown at the time.

The Midland Police Department is still investigating both of these shootings.

If you have any information regarding these cases, you are advised to call the Midland Police Department or Crimestoppers at 694-TIPS.