Two dead after 2-vehicle crash in Andrews county

Two men are dead following a 2-vehicle crash yesterday on FM 181, 15 miles west of Andrews.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety, Aaron Pinon, 26, of Odessa and Vernardo Ojeda, 30, of Midland were pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation indicates that Pinon was driving a Chevrolet Silverado southbound on FM 181.

Another man was driving a Peterbilt truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer traveling north of FM 181.

Pinon failed to drive in a single line and crash with the trailer that the truck was towing.

According to DPS, the other driver is not injured, and all three men were wearing seat belts.

