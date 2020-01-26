Two dead after crash on West Loop 338

Two people are dead following a major crash Saturday night in Southwest Odessa.

Around 10:30 p.m., Odessa Police responded to West Loop 338 and Murphy. Investigators found out that a black Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound on West Loop 338. The Tacoma left the roadway and crossed into oncoming traffic before striking a Dodge Ram 2500, according to OPD.

The driver and passenger in the Tacoma, a man and a woman in their 40's, were ejected and died at the scene. Their names have not been released yet, because the next of kin have not been notified.

There were no reports of any other injuries.

Odessa Police said the man and woman who died were not wearing their seat belts, but the investigation continues.