Two coronavirus COVID-19 cases confirmed in the Permian Basin on Thursday

The Permian Basin saw its first two confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 on Thursday in Crane and Midland.

The first case was reported in Crane on Thursday afternoon.

Crane County Judge Roy Hodges has been in contact with the State Health Services to confirm where this person was infected.

The person is an employee at UTPB who works at the university's Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at the CEED Building, which is located off-campus next to the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

The people involved in the case have been ordered to stay home and not leave quarantine.

On Thursday night it was announced that Midland Memorial Hospital had its first confirmed coronavirus case.

According to MMH, the patient is a man in his 60s who is an inpatient at the hospital.

The patient is in isolation.

There is no word yet on where he is believed to have contracted the virus.