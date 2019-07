Andrews Police arrested two women for propositioning an officer at an area truck stop.

The police report says that both women approached the officer and agreed to “engage in deviant sexual intercourse with an officer for [money,]” according to the Andrews County News.

Baylie Nicole Hutchens (PICTURED LEFT) is from Euless, TX. Brishana Latrice Wright is from Fayetteville, AR.

Both posted bond a day after being arrested.