Two big rig drivers die in head-on collision

The driver of an 18-wheeler died Monday night when he crossed the center line on Highway 90 just east of Dryden and ran head-on into another tractor trailer, according to Texas State Troopers.

The crash killed the other driver as well.

Investigators say 60-year-old Cayetano Echevaria-Ramirez, who is from El Paso, hit and killed Hector Reyes-Acosta. The 27-year-old is from Chihuahua, Mexico.

Troopers say they couldn't determine if either was wearing a seat-belt.

Both trucks caught on fire and were destroyed.